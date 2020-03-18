100 Venezuelan NGOs: Authorities must guarantee conditions for humanitarian work and adopt measures to guarantee the rights of vulnerable populations in their response to COVID-19

The NGOs that sign this statement recognize that international law allows the use of emergency powers by States to face situations such as the current COVID-19 epidemic. While our desire is that Venezuelan authorities make the best possible decisions to face the spread of the disease, we reiterate that human rights must be, from the beginning, an essential part of all the initiatives of prevention, preparation, containment and treatment of COVID-19. Respect for human dignity is essential at all stages of the crisis.

Therefore, we want to insist on the following points:

1) All authorities and sectors of society must confront the epidemic, placing the health and well-being of the population first, joining efforts to collaborate in the prevention, preparation, containment and treatment of COVID-19.

2) The ability of humanitarian actors and human rights defenders to do their work must be guaranteed. The State has the obligation to request all national and international assistance necessary to meet the needs of people who have may be affected, and the obligation of not restricting or retaliating against the work of humanitarian and human rights actors.

3) The actions of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the police must respect human rights, avoiding arbitrary actions, and be subordinate to the leadership of the civil authorities, prioritizing decision-making according to technical, scientific and health criteria. Action by armed civilian groups should be banned, and there should be a single spokesperson led by the health-related authorities, to avoid the emission of confusing messaging in order to provide better guidance and greater confidence in the population.

4) The implementation of the quarantine must include the adequately notification of the public about its scope, mobilization protocols for access to food and medical care, while guaranteeing the greatest possible enjoyment of basic services such as access to water and electricity. In addition, the implementation of the quarantine must incorporate policies to guarantee the livelihoods of the entire population, with a special focus on the most vulnerable sectors, such as informal and self-employed workers, older adults and people in poverty, people deprived of liberty, homeless people, and anyone else who does not have accumulated resources to remain in isolation for a long period of time. The benefits of these measures must be distributed through non-discriminatory mechanisms. A quarantine, according to international law, must be of limited duration, be reviewed frequently, and implemented in a safe and respectful manner to reduce risks to the full enjoyment of human rights.

5) Access to information is a key aspect in the guarantee of the population’s right to health. The dissemination of information must be done in a responsible manner, avoiding unnecessary alarm in the population and providing guarantees so that the media can work without additional restrictions to those that avoid their infection. The current restrictions that prevent the access to different national and international media must be removed. Health reports that have not been published since 2006 must be released and transparent information on epidemiological matters must be maintained.

6) Authorities must use all available resources to provide the necessary medical attention in an accessible manner to all sectors of the population, especially those who are vulnerable, low-income and residents of remote areas. They must take all possible measures to protect health workers, including the provision of all the supplies, equipment and conditions necessary to carry out their work under the current circumstances.

7) The measures restricting movement must be adopted in way that does not produce shortages, does not prevent medical centers from providing regular treatment for any health condition and attends to the cases of people who are stuck in bus terminals without resources or possibilities to move.

Signed by:

Acción Solidaria

Civilis Derechos Humanos

Laboratorio de Paz

Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea)

Convite AC

Centro de Acción Y Defensa por los Derechos Humanos (Cadef)

Impulsa Latinoamerica

Clima21 – Ambiente y Derechos Humanos

Red de Activistas Ciudadanos por los Derechos Humanos (REDAC)

GobiérnaTec

ACCSI Acción Ciudadana Contra el SIDA

Movimiento SOMOS

Psicodehu

Asociación Venezolana para la Hemofilia

Cátedra de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Centrooccidental Lisandro Alvarado

FundaRedes

Ipys Venezuela

Asociación Civil UNIANDES

A.C Los Naguaritos

Cátedra de la Paz / Universidad de los Andes

Liga Merideña contra el Sida

Asociación por la Vida /Merida

Justicia y Paz OP Vnezuela

Asociación Civil NUPAZ

Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS)

Crea País

Promoción Educación y Defensa en DDHH – PROMEDEHUM

Observatorio Venezolano de Violencia

SOS PACIENTES RENALES

Comité de derechos humanos de la guajira

Labo Ciudadano

RedesAyuda & Humano Derecho Radio Estación

Hogar Virgen de los Dolores

Incide

Escuela de Comunicación Social Ucab Guayana

Todos por el Futuro

Oportunidad AC

Instituto Progresista

Comisión para los Derechos Humanos del Estado Zulia (Codhez)

Fundación Rehabilitarte

ACOANA

Ciclovías Maracaibo

Caleidoscopio Humano

Una Ventana a la Libertad

Defensa en Acción

Sinergia, Red Venezolana de Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil

Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral FUNDESI

Proyecto Mujeres

EXCUBITUS Derechos Humanos en Educación

Observatorio Global Comunicación Y Democracia

StopVIH

Grupo Social Cesap

A.C. Médicos Unidos de Venezuela

Banco del Libro

Mulier

SOS Pacientes Renales

REDHELARA

ONG Las Mercedes Lara

El Zulia Recicla

DPR-LAR

Consorven, Confederación Sordos de Venezuela.

Red Universitaria por los DDHH

Acción Campesina

Centro de Justicia y Paz – Cepaz

Universidad Católica Andrés Bello

Red por los Derechos Humanos de NNA (REDHNNA)

Asociación Civil Saber es Poder-AsoSaber

Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad, la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional

Comisión de DDHH de la Federación Venezolana de Colegios de Abogados del estado Apure ( CDDHHFVCA Apure)

Acceso a la Justicia

Fundación ProBono Venezuela, Provene

Centro para los Defensores y la Justicia (CDJ)

Centro de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Metropolitana (CDH-UNIMET)

Plataforma contra el Arco Minero del Orinoco

FUNCAMAMA

EDEPA A.C.

Red de Organizaciones de Derechos Humanos del Estado Anzoategui REDHANZ

Defiende Venezuela

Comisión nacional de DdHh de la Federación de colegios de abogados de Venezuela del estado Táchira

Fundación Aguaclara

Monitor Social AC

Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Los Andes

Epikeia Observatorio Universitario de Derechos Humanos

Fundación para la cooperación internacional , la integración y el Desarrollo para el esfuerzo regional CIIDER

Aula Abierta

Comisión Nacional de DDHH de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela del Estado Lara

Comisión de Derechos Humanos de la Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas de la Universidad del Zulia

Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra

Votojoven

Fundación “Yo te ayudo venezolano”

Creemos Alianza Ciudadana Libertador

Fundación Prodefensa del Derecho a la Educación y la Niñez

Derechos Humanos Venezuela Carúpano

Fundación para el Debido Proceso Fundepro

Sindicato Nacional Asociación de Profesionales Universitarios en Funciones Administrativas y Técnicas de la UCV

Aqui Cabemos Todos

Padres Organizados de Venezuela

Unión Vecinal para la Participación Ciudadana A.C,

Instituto Mead de Venezuela A.C,

Conciencia Ciudadana A.C,

Proyecta Ciudadanía A.C,

Comunidad en Movimiento A.C

Ciudadanía con Compromiso A.C

You can download and disseminate the statement at the following link