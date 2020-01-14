74 organizations: Venezuela demands responsible leadership capable of building a democratic solution to the crisis

(Caracas, January 14, 2020) The organizations that subscribe to this statement reject the events of last Sunday, January 5, at the headquarters of the National Assembly, where imposing a board of directors through an act of force was intended, with the support of the military and no quorum for holding a session and voting on the election of authorities under the provisions of the Constitution. This episode forced the outgoing directive and parliamentarians to meet outside the hall, to comply with the process of renewal of parliamentary authorities, in spite of the obstacles.

This breach not only constitutes a new blow to the rule of law in Venezuela but disrespects a country that calls for a national understanding and the full functioning of its institutions. Political persecution and intimidation are not acceptable in the reconstruction of a real democracy. Quite the opposite, it drives off any possibility of building a national agreement that allows for a peaceful and electoral end to the deep institutional, social and economic crisis in which the nation is plunged.

We also reject the obstruction of the work of journalists and independent media to cover the session of the National Assembly, and we reject the attacks against them, that deprive Venezuelans of the right to information and expression.

We insist that a confrontational strategy that seeks the triumph of a single winner translates into a defeat for all Venezuelans. We reaffirm that only an inclusive political agreement will allow the recovery of institutions, the democratic functioning of the State, the national governance, and the respect for human rights.

Today, it is impossible to mend much of the damage caused by the deepening humanitarian emergency, a multidimensional crisis that has its origin in the breakdown of the constitutional democratic order after an elite persisted in staying in power at the expense of the suffering of the population, by preventing democratic alternation in public management.

Venezuelans and the international community must assume a coherent, coordinated, inclusive and comprehensive strategy towards the reconstruction of democracy in the country and the challenge of advancing in the conception of a political agreement with a social and humanitarian sense.

Venezuela needs a government that represents the will of the Venezuelan people, born from free, transparent and democratic elections. These elections must count on the commitment of the rest of the State Institutions, and they must comply with the Venezuelan constitutional framework and international democratic standards. Their results must be respected and serve to route the country to overcome the current crisis.

Finally, the country demands a political and social agreement that renews the values ​​of the actors willing to lead the destiny of the nation, that stimulates democratic participation and consultation within society, and that places Venezuelans at centerstage.

Adherents:

Acceso a la Justicia

Acción Solidaria

Alianza Venezolana por la Salud

Alternativa 1

Aquí Cabemos Todos

Asociación Civil Perijá

Asociación Venezolana de Mujeres

Asociación Vida y Luz (Asoviluz)

Baruta En Movimiento

Caleidoscopio Humano

Catedra de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado

Centro de Acción y Defensa por los Derechos Humanos (Cadef)

Centro de Formación para la Democracia CFD

Centro de justicia y paz (CEPAZ)

Centro para los Defensores y la Justicia (CDJ)

Ciudadanía con Compromiso A.C

Civilis Derechos Humanos

Clima21 – Ambiente y Derechos Humanos

Codehciu – Comisión para los Derechos Humanos y la Ciudadanía

Comisión Nacional de DdHh de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela del estado Táchira

Comisión para los Derechos Humanos del Estado Zulia (Codhez)

Comunidad en Movimiento A.C

Conciencia Ciudadana A.C

Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela en el estado Guárico (CTV-GUARICO)

Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional

Convite AC

Defiende Venezuela

EDEPA A.C.

Epikeia Observatorio Universitario de Derechos Humanos

Escuela de Vecinos de Venezuela

Espacio Público

EXCUBITUS Derechos Humanos en Educación

Expresión libre

Frente de Trabajadores Valmore Rodriguez (FTVR)

Fundación Aguaclara

Fundación CELTA

Fundación Incide

Fundación Prodefensa del Derecho a la Educación y la Niñez

GobiérnaTec

Humano Derecho Radio Estación

Instituto de Investigaciones de la Comunicación (ININCO)

Instituto Mead de Venezuela A.C

Labo Ciudadano

MAPANI VENEZUELA

Monitor Social A.C.

Montalbán en Movimiento

Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra

Movimiento Por la Democracia (MPD)

Mujerescocreadoras

Laboratorio de Paz

Observatorio Global de Comunicación y Democracia

Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Los Andes

Observatorio Electoral Venezolano

Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS)

Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones

Organización StopVIH

Piloneras

Prepara Familia

PROADOPCION, A. C.

Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea)

Promoción Educación y Defensa DDHH – PROMEDEHUM

Proyecta Ciudadanía A.C

Red Org Vecinales Baruta

Red de Activistas Ciudadanos por la Democracia

RedesAyuda

RedOrgBaruta

Siciedad Civil Activa Bna.

Sinergia,Red Venezolana de Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil

Sociedad Hominis Iura (SOHI)

Una Ventana a la Libertad

Uniandes A.C.

Unión Vecinal para la Participación Ciudadana A.C

Universitas Fundación

Voto Joven