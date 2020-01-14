74 organizations: Venezuela demands responsible leadership capable of building a democratic solution to the crisis

(Caracas, January 14, 2020) The organizations that subscribe to this statement reject the events of last Sunday, January 5, at the headquarters of the National Assembly, where imposing a board of directors through an act of force was intended, with the support of the military and no quorum for holding a session and voting on the election of authorities under the provisions of the Constitution. This episode forced the outgoing directive and parliamentarians to meet outside the hall, to comply with the process of renewal of parliamentary authorities, in spite of the obstacles.
This breach not only constitutes a new blow to the rule of law in Venezuela but disrespects a country that calls for a national understanding and the full functioning of its institutions. Political persecution and intimidation are not acceptable in the reconstruction of a real democracy. Quite the opposite, it drives off any possibility of building a national agreement that allows for a peaceful and electoral end to the deep institutional, social and economic crisis in which the nation is plunged.
We also reject the obstruction of the work of journalists and independent media to cover the session of the National Assembly, and we reject the attacks against them, that deprive Venezuelans of the right to information and expression.
We insist that a confrontational strategy that seeks the triumph of a single winner translates into a defeat for all Venezuelans. We reaffirm that only an inclusive political agreement will allow the recovery of institutions, the democratic functioning of the State, the national governance, and the respect for human rights.
Today, it is impossible to mend much of the damage caused by the deepening humanitarian emergency, a multidimensional crisis that has its origin in the breakdown of the constitutional democratic order after an elite persisted in staying in power at the expense of the suffering of the population, by preventing democratic alternation in public management.
Venezuelans and the international community must assume a coherent, coordinated, inclusive and comprehensive strategy towards the reconstruction of democracy in the country and the challenge of advancing in the conception of a political agreement with a social and humanitarian sense.
Venezuela needs a government that represents the will of the Venezuelan people, born from free, transparent and democratic elections. These elections must count on the commitment of the rest of the State Institutions, and they must comply with the Venezuelan constitutional framework and international democratic standards. Their results must be respected and serve to route the country to overcome the current crisis.
Finally, the country demands a political and social agreement that renews the values of the actors willing to lead the destiny of the nation, that stimulates democratic participation and consultation within society, and that places Venezuelans at centerstage.
Adherents:
Acceso a la Justicia
Acción Solidaria
Alianza Venezolana por la Salud
Alternativa 1
Aquí Cabemos Todos
Asociación Civil Perijá
Asociación Venezolana de Mujeres
Asociación Vida y Luz (Asoviluz)
Baruta En Movimiento
Caleidoscopio Humano
Catedra de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado
Centro de Acción y Defensa por los Derechos Humanos (Cadef)
Centro de Formación para la Democracia CFD
Centro de justicia y paz (CEPAZ)
Centro para los Defensores y la Justicia (CDJ)
Ciudadanía con Compromiso A.C
Civilis Derechos Humanos
Clima21 – Ambiente y Derechos Humanos
Codehciu – Comisión para los Derechos Humanos y la Ciudadanía
Comisión Nacional de DdHh de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela del estado Táchira
Comisión para los Derechos Humanos del Estado Zulia (Codhez)
Comunidad en Movimiento A.C
Conciencia Ciudadana A.C
Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela en el estado Guárico (CTV-GUARICO)
Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional
Convite AC
Defiende Venezuela
EDEPA A.C.
Epikeia Observatorio Universitario de Derechos Humanos
Escuela de Vecinos de Venezuela
Espacio Público
EXCUBITUS Derechos Humanos en Educación
Expresión libre
Frente de Trabajadores Valmore Rodriguez (FTVR)
Fundación Aguaclara
Fundación CELTA
Fundación Incide
Fundación Prodefensa del Derecho a la Educación y la Niñez
GobiérnaTec
Humano Derecho Radio Estación
Instituto de Investigaciones de la Comunicación (ININCO)
Instituto Mead de Venezuela A.C
Labo Ciudadano
MAPANI VENEZUELA
Monitor Social A.C.
Montalbán en Movimiento
Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra
Movimiento Por la Democracia (MPD)
Mujerescocreadoras
Laboratorio de Paz
Observatorio Global de Comunicación y Democracia
Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Los Andes
Observatorio Electoral Venezolano
Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS)
Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones
Organización StopVIH
Piloneras
Prepara Familia
PROADOPCION, A. C.
Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea)
Promoción Educación y Defensa DDHH – PROMEDEHUM
Proyecta Ciudadanía A.C
Red Org Vecinales Baruta
Red de Activistas Ciudadanos por la Democracia
RedesAyuda
RedOrgBaruta
Siciedad Civil Activa Bna.
Sinergia,Red Venezolana de Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil
Sociedad Hominis Iura (SOHI)
Una Ventana a la Libertad
Uniandes A.C.
Unión Vecinal para la Participación Ciudadana A.C
Universitas Fundación
Voto Joven